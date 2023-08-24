SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, August 23, the SF District Attorney’s Office announced that Mark Holbrook, 36, of Olympia, Washington was convicted during a jury trial for possession of a loaded firearm on the 5 Muni bus line on October 15, 2022.

The SFDA’s office indicated that Holbrook was convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon (PC 29800(a) (1)), carrying a concealed weapon (PC 25400(a)(2)), carrying a loaded firearm (PC 25850(a)), and possession of ammunition by a felon (PC 30305(a)(1)).

According to testimony and evidence presented at trial, Holbrook was seen to be in possession of a firearm at approximately 2:05 a.m. on October 15, 2022. The bus driver who saw the gun left the bus and contacted the SFPD who responded to the scene and detained Holbrook who confirmed he was in possession of a ghost gun that was loaded and additional ammunition.

“I would like to thank the jury for their service and the bus driver for his quick thinking and prompt call to police for help,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “Guns don’t belong in the hands of convicted felons at any time in any place, but especially on public transit. San Francisco residents expect and deserve a safe public transit system. We will do everything in our power to ensure there are consequences when people seek to exploit our public transit system, endangering the lives of others.”

Prosecutors were able to develop a strong case against Holbrook with cooperation from the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and careful investigation by the SFPD.

The defendant is currently in custody pending sentencing, which is scheduled for September 20, 2023. He faces three years and eight months in state prison.