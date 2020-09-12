SAN FRANCISCO—Following a controversy last week surrounding the decision to keep government-owned gyms open but private gyms closed, the city of SF has ordered police gyms and others to close as well. On September 9, Dr. Tomás Aragón, director of San Francisco’s Population Health Division, announced the decision in a letter to all city departments. Part of the letter reads:

“Indoor gyms and fitness centers greatly increase the risk of virus transmission, including from asymptomatic people, due to the relatively limited air circulation, the increase in particle exhalation due to exertion, and the increased risk of people touching shared equipment. Accordingly, by way of this letter, I am directing all City departments to temporarily close any indoor gyms and fitness centers under their jurisdiction, effective immediately.”

Last week, the SFPD defended their open gyms, writing in a statement that “The Department requires sworn members perform and pass a physical fitness exam every six months (twice annually). Because of these requirements and the periodic testing, the SFPD has private gym facilities at all locations throughout the city of San Francisco and they continue to operate in consultation with our Health partners.”

In the letter, Aragón also went on to state that any city-owned gyms found in violation of the letter’s direction would be considered and treated as “a misdemeanor punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both.”