SAN FRANCISCO— The City of San Francisco (SF) announced a new and revised phase of reopening that will begin Monday, Sept. 14. The new reopening plan will allow indoor hair salons, barber shops, massage services, nail salons, gyms and fitness centers to open with limited capacity.

The City released the new reopening plan on Thursday Sept. 10. In addition to the outside services that were already set to open in the City’s original reopening plan, limited indoor services are now also set to open.

After facing heavy scrutiny for Nancy Pelosi’s salon scandal on Aug. 31, Mayor London Breed announced the original reopening plan for the City on Sept. 1. The original plan consisted of reopening primarily outdoor services for salons, malls and children’s activities.

Local residents still decided to protest what they believed was the City’s unfair treatment. Protesters gathered outside Nancy Pelosi’s numerous days in a row, upset that indoor salon services were not open to the general public. Tensions continued to rise after residents learned gyms were open to city officials while private gyms remained shuttered to the general public, on Sept. 8.

City officials were also under scrutiny from the Archdiocese of SF. In a letter written by Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone on Aug. 31, the church criticized the City’s priorities for reopening and pushed to get rid of “excessive limits” on outdoor activity. In the updated reopening plan the City granted the church to have outdoor worship with a group of up to 50 people.

The City is also providing a 30-day supply of free PPE such as hand sanitizer, surgical masks and face shields to small businesses upon request.