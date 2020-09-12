SAN FRANCISCO—La Boulangerie de San Francisco, a local bakery known for French pastries, has permanently closed two of its locations, one on Sutter Street in downtown San Francisco, and the other in Oakland. The website has taken the two locations off its website, but all others still remain open. There are 6 locations total in San Francisco, five which are open for takeout, delivery, and outdoor seating, but the sixth, located in the Financial District, remains temporarily closed.

La Boulangerie de San Francisco, originally named La Boulange, is a French bakery chain that has been operating in the Bay Area since 1995. Founded by French baker Pascal Rigo, the bakery makes all of its goods from scratch daily. In 2012 Starbucks acquired the bakery, but in 2015 Pascal bought the business back and reopened under its current name, La Boulangerie de San Francisco.

The San Francisco News reached out for comment on why the cafe closed, but the company did not immediately respond to the request for comment. Berkeleyside was the first to confirm the closure with an employee who worked for La Boulangerie.

The empty location in Oakland is currently listed for rent on Loopnet, with a rental price of about $12,000 per month. The location on Sutter Street is not listed yet. The chain is planning to expand its operations to Southern California, with a new location set to open in Irvine soon.