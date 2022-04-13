SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Elena Maria De La Rosa, 61, who was reported missing from the 600 block of Post Street. The SFPD reported she was last heard from on March 28.

She is described as a White female, standing 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees Elena Maria De La Rosa is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency and be prepared to provide her current location and clothing description.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.