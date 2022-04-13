SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a fatal stabbing that transpired on April 7. The SFPD reported at approximately 2 a.m., officers from Mission Station responded to the area of 24th Street and Potrero Avenue regarding a report of a stabbing.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 45-year-old male stabbing victim. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene, but the victim died from injuries sustained. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public. The investigation is being led by the SFPD Homicide Detail.

The SFPD are still investigating the case, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.