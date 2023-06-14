SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a dog that was stolen during an armed robbery on February 4.

The SFPD reported on February 4, at approximately 9:51 p.m., officers assigned to the Taraval Police District responded to the area of Lincoln Way and La Playa Street for a report of an armed robbery of a pet dog.

The officers met with the victim who stated she was with her dog named “Stella” inside of her Recreational Vehicle (RV). The victim exited her RV when an unknown adult male approached her, brandished a firearm, and demanded her dog. A brief struggle ensued over the victim’s keys when the suspect pepper sprayed the victim taking her keys. The suspect entered the victim’s RV, stole Stella, and fled the scene. Stella is a 2-year-old black Labrador mixed with Husky.

Anyone with information on this incident or having information regarding Stella’s whereabouts is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.