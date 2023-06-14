SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Tuesday, June 13. The SFPD reported at approximately 1:38 a.m., officers assigned to Tenderloin Station responded to the unit block of Turk Street on a report of a shooting.

After arriving on the scene, officers located a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers started rendering aid including cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR), and summoned medics to the scene. Paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department responded to the scene and took the victim to a local hospital, where he later died. The name and age of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

Investigators from the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail are leading this investigation.

No arrest has been made and the SFPD are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.