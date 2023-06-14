SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, June 13, the San Francisco Police Department announced that they recovered illegal firearms and arrested several suspects connected to an ongoing firearm and shooting investigation from January 23. An officer assigned to Crime Gun Investigations Center (CGIC) was shot at while attempting to place a suspect into custody.

The suspect, Spencer Hansen-Mukomela, 25, was later booked on multiple charges (SFPD Case# 230025711, SFPD News Release 23-011). Through the course of the investigation, the SFPD were able to identify Hansen-Mukomela’s firearm supplier Craig Bolland, 39, of San Francisco. Authorities developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant for his residence on the 600 block of Green Street as well as vehicles and storage units associated with him.

On May 30, officers from CGIC observed Bolland and another male, identified as Jose Reyes, 36, of San Francisco, in the area of the 600 block of Green Street and detained them without incident. Officers located a loaded, unregistered, unserialized firearm known as a “ghost gun” and an extra handgun magazine on Reyes’ person.

Investigators served the warrant which resulted in the seizure of multiple illegal firearms. The weapons included AR-15 style, rifle converted to fully automatic, AK-47 assault rifle, TEC-9 assault pistol, and other firearms. They also seized firearm accessories, ammunition, and other evidence related to the investigation.

Bolland was transported to County Jail #1 where he was booked for charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person (29800(a)(1) PC), felon in possession of ammunition (30305(a) PC), possession of an assault weapon (30605(a) PC), possession of a controlled substance while armed (11370.1(a) HS), possession or transportation of a machine gun (32625(a) PC), and possession of a short-barreled rifle (33215 PC).

Reyes was booked at San Francisco County Jail #1 for charges of carrying a concealed firearm within a vehicle (25400(a)(2) PC) and carrying a loaded firearm in public (25850(a) PC).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.