SAN FRANCISCO—TPC Harding Park announced the completion of renovations made to its practice facility that began in November 2020. The course is the city’s sole public course managed by the PGA Tour.

The renovations feature new technology called Toptracer Range, a tool that offers an engaging data-driven experience to golfers. Toptracer provides instant shot feedback that allows golfers to work on their shot in real time. An application allows golfers to chart and improve their shots over a game or over a longer period of time.

The $880,000 project received $500,000 in funding from the San Francisco Recreation and Park Department and approximately $380,000 from the PGA TOUR. Renovations include premier artificial turf, full grass putting green and short game area, new range balls, 20 hitting stalls, nine targets, professional instruction and club fittings, on top of the featured Toptracer technology.

Willie Watson designed the 27 holes at TPC Hardin Park, located in the Lakeshore neighborhood of San Francisco. The course is open seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday, and 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends.

“TPC Harding Park is a jewel that shone brightly during the 2020 PGA Championship. But it’s always been a treasure for locals—from high school kids to elderly folks who walk the course for exercise. The new practice facility just adds to the fun, and its high-tech component and is something both avid golfers and novices will enjoy,” said San Francisco Recreation and Park Department General Manager Phil Ginsburg in a press release.