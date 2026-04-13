WOODLAND HILLS—On Friday, April 10, at approximately 2 a.m., gunfire broke out between a homeowner and thieves attempting to steal his Chevrolet Camaro from the driveway. According to reports, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 5500 block of Fallbrook Avenue to find a trail of bullet casings and blood.



The homeowner informed police, that he caught two thieves in his driveway attempting to steal his vehicle. The homeowner shot at two men dressed in black hoodies and pants. The suspects fired back, as gunfire between both parties continued.



Upon further investigation, officers discovered bullets in the door of the home, and the thieves’ blood left on the hood of the Camaro. The getaway vehicle was similar to a Camaro in the victim’s driveway. The thieves are still at large. At least one of them is injured.



Anyone with details on the incident or whereabouts on the suspects should call LAPD 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Those wanting to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.