SAN FRANCISCO — Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, had her SF home vandalized on New Year’s Day on Friday, January 1.

San Francisco police responded to a call around 2 a.m. that the garage doors had been spray-painted with messages including “We Want Everything!,” “Cancel Rent!,” and “$2k.”

Later that afternoon, the messages on the garage were covered.

The “$2k” references the $2,000 stimulus checks that President Donald Trump and some members of Congress, including the Speaker, want to get passed. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate will not hold a vote on it.

There was a severed pig’s head left on the driveway with blood.

Audrey Carlson, one of Pelosi’s neighbors, said “this is not a useful way to go about it” and called it a “terrible start to this new year, when we are hoping for less anger and hatred,” she told CBS SF Bay Area.

Speaker Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., not her SF home, when the vandalism transpired.

In September, people protested at her SF home after Pelosi was criticized for going to a salon that was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Police have yet to identify who is responsible for this act of vandalism.