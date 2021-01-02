SAN FRANCISCO — On Tuesday, December 22, Matt Haney, a member of the SF Board of Supervisors, proposed legislation to provide funds to the nightlife industry.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, entertainment and music venues have closed or struggled to stay open. An example is The Stud, a bar that closed in May after they were struggling to pay rent.

In addition to proposing a recovery fund, Haney wants billionaires to pitch in money.

Honey Mahogany, Haney’s legislative aide, told SFGate that if they “can find a couple million for this venture and do fundraising from the private sector, we can surely come up with something to save these venues.”

In December 2020, the U.S. Congress passed a COVID-19 relief package worth $900 billion. Even though $15 billion is for the entertainment and music industry, Haney says the money might not be enough for them to stay open.

He wants to give the industry a “lifeline of support” and “hopes to get some city money. . . some private funds, some federal money that might come into local governments” and then “bridge these businesses so they can stay afloat,” he told KRON4.

The Board of Supervisors will have a hearing sometime this month and a vote soon after.