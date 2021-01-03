SAN FRANCISCO — On Tuesday, December 22, Supervisor Dean Preston called for a hearing regarding new expansions for the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) which may be approved this month.

Preston, a member of the SF Board of Supervisors, expressed concern that UCSF’s expansion plans will be approved without the Board having a chance to weigh in on it.

In a tweet on December 22, Preston said:

“I have called for a BOS [Board of Supervisors] hearing on UCSF’s Parnassus expansion plan & the draft MOU that has yet to be released to the public. UCSF is seeking approval from the Regents in January. Transparency & community accountability are key, and I look forward to hearing from all stakeholders.”

In October 2019, UCSF announced the Comprehensive Parnassus Heights Plan (CPHP), a vision the university says will enhance its “research, education, and care delivery and contributes to the vibrancy of the neighborhood and the broader community,” according to a news release on October 14, 2019.

In addition, the project “outlines organizing concepts and design principles to shape UCSF’s oldest and largest campus over the next several decades” and will be finished “in phases and in parallel with planning for a new, state-of-the-art hospital,” according to the news release.

In order to move on with its plans, UCSF must be granted approval by the University of California Board of Regents, which can happen as soon as Wednesday, January 20.