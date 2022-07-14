UNITED STATES—Imagine you’re a nurse living in San Francisco. After the Great Pandemic of 2020-2021, you want to secure your career with a higher qualification while remaining in your current employment, but you’ve found that the program best suited to your needs is based far away in Pennsylvania.

What should you do? Should you compromise by enrolling in a course that doesn’t fully meet your requirements but is closer to home, or should you get creative and aim for the one that you know suits your purposes far better?

This isn’t as logistically impossible as it might seem at first glance. To continue with this specific example (although there are many others in different disciplines), let’s imagine that a qualified San Francisco-based nurse wishes to deepen his or her expertise and knowledge with a doctoral degree and determines that the best program available is from a university in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. This isn’t a viable commute, but today, that doesn’t render the option null and void.

For example, if our doctoral-program-seeking candidate comes across the Wilkes Passan School of Nursing in Pennsylvania – a center of learning that has spent 16 consecutive years as a top-ranking university and ranks consistently in the Brooking Institute’s top 10 per cent – it will quickly become clear that the establishment offers the ideal solution. Participating is still on the table for eligible candidates who live far away from the university campus, even if they’re located in a different state, because the teaching is 100 per cent online.

“The new normal”

The Covid-19 pandemic forced multiple educational establishments across the world, from schools to colleges and universities, to migrate their educational content to online formats so that locked-down and self-isolating students could continue their studies without extended interruptions. This has caught on as an enduringly valuable option; Forbes recently went so far as to refer to online forms of professional development as “the new normal”. However, some universities, like Wilkes, had mastered the art of online degree teaching and its flexible delivery long before the virus struck.

Even at the doctoral level, digital technology has made it possible for professionals with busy employment and family commitments to pursue their studies at prestigious universities like Wilkes, even if they live across the country. A Doctor in Nursing Practice (DNP) program at Wilkes, for example, can be completed within two years thanks to highly flexible online course delivery.

This technology means that lectures, seminars and tutorial support can be provided to remote students on a 24-hour basis, allowing busy professionals to engage in it around their existing commitments. They’re also not bound to the usual conventions of the academic year as campus-based students are. The most flexible universities will offer programs like this with several start dates to choose from (three per year in the case of Wilkes).

Of course, availability is only part of the equation; successfully completing the program is what matters most. Yes, it’s bound to be demanding, both in terms of time and energy, but studying at this advanced level always is. It is also going to require a good deal of self-discipline. Nevertheless, the fact remains that gaining such an advanced and coveted qualification in such a concentrated space of time can and will open doors for career progression that would otherwise remain firmly closed.