WILMINGTON, DE—On Tuesday, June 20, the U.S. District Attorney of Delaware, David C. Weiss, filed formal charges against, Robert “Hunter” Biden, 53, with two misdemeanor counts of tax evasion along with a felony firearm charge. According to a press release on the Department of Justice, in his pretrial hearing, Hunter agreed to plead guilty on both tax offenses in a plea deal that will drop the felony firearm charges filed against him.

“If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison on each of the tax charges and a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on the firearm charge. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors,” states the release.

If the plea is accepted, Hunter may not face any jail time in the case. According to reports, between October 12 and October 18, 2018, Hunter was illegally in possession of a Colt Cobra .38 firearm, which he is not allowed because of his felony drug charges and criminal history.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, a person “who is an unlawful user of or addicted to any controlled substance (as defined in section 102 of the Controlled Substances Act, codified at 21 U.S.C. § 802)” may not be in possession of a firearm.

According to the IRS, penalties for failure to paying taxes could lead up to five years jail time and $250,000 fines for individuals and $500,000 fines for corporations. Hunter did not pay his taxes of at least $100,000 annually for two years.

While on the campaign trail in California on June 19, President Joe Biden was asked for a statement regarding his son’s court case, to which he replied:

“I’m very proud of my son.”

White House counsel reported in another statement that, “The President and First Lady, Jill Biden, love their son, and support him as he continues to rebuild his life.”

Biden’s lawyer, Christopher Clark indicated that it is his understanding that this five-year investigation, “has now been resolved.”

“I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life. He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward,” Clark said in a statement.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), and Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) have both referred to Hunter’s plea bargain as, “A sweetheart of a deal.”

Former President Donald Trump, who has been investigated since 2016, likened, Biden’s potential charges to, “A traffic ticket.”