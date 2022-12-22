Investigation Launched After Bonifacio Gonzalvo Dies Of Gunshot Wounds

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on Tuesday, December 20, that they are investigating a homicide after Bonifacio Gonzalvo of San Francisco succumbed to his injuries he sustained from gunshot wounds he received from a shooting that transpired over ten years ago.

On June 16, 2011, Gonzalvo was shot in the area of Sixth and Minna streets in the city’s South of Market neighborhood. He was transported to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. Since the shooting, Gonzalvo received medical care for a ten year period as a result.

Gonzalvo passed away on November 30th at a local hospital.

No suspects have been arrested and police are encouraging the public to contact them with any information on this case at 415-575-4444. Tips can also be texted to TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD.”