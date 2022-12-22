Rapper A.B. Milli Released From Custody

SAN FRANCISCO—San Francisco rapper Albert Collins Jr. most commonly known as “A.B. Milli,” has been released from custody on December 11, after spending a year incarcerated on gun possession charges. He only had a few more weeks to serve.

On November 2, 2021, Collins was arrested by the San Francisco Police Department after he was pulled over on Sunnydale Avenue and Hahn Street. Officers conducted a search due to a parole clause that allowed for warrantless searches. Officers pulled Collins over since he is a known gang member with a criminal background the prosecutor stated.

During the search Collins allegedly ran from police then when they caught him he stated, “you got me, the gun is in the garbage can.” According to court records, an officer found a pistol under a parked Audi and another inside the leg of Collins’ jeans.

Collins later plead guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. Prosecutors asked for a 15-month sentence to “reinforce the seriousness of the offense, and thus help deter Mr. Collins from future conduct.” Collins would have been kept in custody into the beginning of 2023.