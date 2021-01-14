SAN FRANCISCO—There has been an update on a homicide in the Tenderloin neighborhood where a 37-year-old man was shot and killed at the corner of Mason and Eddy Streets on Thursday, January 7.

Officers from the San Francisco Police Department have arrested 41-year-old James George of Antioch in connection to the shooting. On Saturday, January 9 at approximately 9:54 p.m. George was sighted in the area of 7th and Market Streets.

George was taken into custody by the SFPD Tactical Unit. He was booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of homicide, felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, and battery. Even though an arrest has been made the police department still considers this an open investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.