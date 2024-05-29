SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, May 23, 2024, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office disclosed that Jhacorey Wyatt, 28, after a trial by jury for firing a handgun on a street in the Tenderloin District, killing one man and injuring another.

Wyatt was convicted of one count of voluntary manslaughter (PC 192(a)) with an allegation that he personally used a firearm (PC 12022.5(a)) found true and one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm (PC 245(b)) with allegations that he personally used a firearm and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury on the victim (PC 12022.7) found true. He was also convicted of one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm (PC 29800(a)(1)).

According to evidence and other testimony presented at trial, on August 13, 2021, at 11:39 p.m. Wyatt fired three to four shots at a man in front of the Fishtail Market on the 300 block of Turk Street in the Tenderloin region. The intended target, who was shot in the arm, chest and torso survived. A second man who was struck by a bullet in the head was killed. The second victim was seated in a wheelchair between Wyatt and the victim who survived the shooting.

After firing the gun, the defendant fled in a black Lexus SUV. The San Francisco Police Department later recovered surveillance video from the area that helped them to identify the defendant’s vehicle. The defendant was arrested three days later in the same getaway vehicle.

“The defendant recklessly fired a handgun on a crowded street, killing one man and seriously injuring another,” said Assistant District Attorney Leigh Frazier. “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our jurors for their time and attention on this case. Their verdict holds the defendant accountable and brings long-awaited justice to the victims and their loved ones.”

Wyatt is currently in custody. He faces up to 25 years in state prison for his crimes. Sentencing is scheduled for August 27, 2024.