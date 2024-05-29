SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, May 24, the San Francisco Police Department announced that an officer-involved shooting transpired at the Bayview District. The SFPD reported on May 23, at approximately 3:09 p.m., uniformed officers with the SFPD responded to the area of Ingalls Streets and Armstrong Avenue regarding a person with a rifle.

Officers arrived on scene and contacted a male suspect within the vicinity of Jennings Street and Donner Ave. During the encounter, an officer-involved shooting transpired. The suspect was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries due to a less lethal use of force that was used to take him into custody. The suspect did not sustain any gunshot wounds.

This incident is being investigated by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office; the San Francisco Police Department Investigative Services Division (ISD); the San Francisco Police Department Internal Affairs Division (IAD); and the Department of Police Accountability (DPA).

All information is preliminary and could be subject to change. This remains an open and active investigation. Additional details will be released as it becomes available.

As part of SFPD’s commitment to transparency and accountability, a town hall meeting regarding this officer-involved shooting will be held within 10 days.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.