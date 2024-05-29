SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, May 23, the San Francisco Police Department announced that a suspect has been arrested for a fatal stabbing. The SFPD reported on May 22, at approximately 3:59 a.m., officers from Northern Station responded to the 900 block of Geary Street regarding a stabbing.

The SFPD reported that officers arrived on scene and located a victim suffering from an apparent stab wound. Officers began providing aid, including cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Paramedics responded to the scene and rendered aid as well, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers were informed that a possible male suspect was still inside the building. Officers coordinated and developed a strategic plan to obtain a resolution and have the suspect come out on their own accord. Officers were able to detain the suspect without further incident.

The SFPD Homicide Unit responded and took over the investigation, developing probable cause to arrest Demetrice Ford, 47, from San Francisco. He was booked into San Francisco County Jail for the charge of Murder – (187 (a) PC).

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details on the stabbing is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.