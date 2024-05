SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, May 25, the San Francisco Fire Department battled a one-alarm fire on the 300 block of Carl Street.

The fire was in a two story ADU to the rear of 311 Carl Street. Two tourists are listed and displaced during the blaze.

The SFFD stated on its Facebook page: “We are working with their travel company and property owner for new accommodations.”

There were no reports of any injuries during the fire and the cause of the blaze is accidental.