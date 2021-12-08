INGLEWOOD—The vastly improved PAC-12 Oregon State and Mountain West champion Utah State was selected to meet in the first annual Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Saturday, December 18 at 4:30 p.m. Kimmel is host to the late-night ABC talk show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Tickets are priced as low as $32 and can be purchased at www.SoFiStadium.com/LABowl.

The Oregon State Beavers concluded the regular season finishing third in the Pac-12 North with an overall record of 7-5 and a conference record of 5-4. The Beavers managed to keep an undefeated home record this season at 6-0.

Under experienced head coach Jonathan Smith held the role since 2018. The Beavers are 3-3 in their last 6 games. Sophomore Quarterback Chance Nolan finished the regular season with a 149.47 quarterback rating, and earned First-Team All-Pac 12 honors for his efforts along with senior wide receiver Trevon Bradford. Bradford recorded 40 receptions and 5 touchdowns.

Another key contributor to Oregon State’s success this season was junior running back B.J. Baylor, who was the Pac-12 leader this season in total yards (1,259) and yards per game (105), while scoring 13 touchdowns. The Beaver defense is highlighted by linebacker Avery Roberts, who has a Pac-12 best 128 tackles to go along with 9.5 tackles for loss.

The Beavers boast a talented special teams’ group, with junior punter Luke Loecher earning All-Pac 12 Second-Team honors.

The Utah State Aggies (10-3) surprised everyone coming off a 1-5 campaign a year ago. First-year coach Blake Anderson instilled a positive attitude and work ethic. The 10 wins are the most by any first-year coach in the country and it is just the fourth 10-win season in school history.

He won his debut, a first in 48 years for the Aggies, as his team came from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Pac-12 power Washington State, 26-23. The Aggies are led by quarterback Logan Bonner, the running back duo of Calvin Tyler Jr. and Elelyon Noa, wide receiver Deven Thompkins and linebacker Justin Rice.

“We are thrilled to welcome Oregon State and Utah State to our inaugural bowl game,” said Jason Gannon, executive director, Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented By Stifel. “These two teams will play the first college football game at SoFi Stadium, and we look forward watching this competitive match-up on December 18.”

The Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented by Stifel will benefit community partners One For All, Boys and Girls Club LA Harbor and Boys and Girls Club LA Metro. The bowl game is committed to working with Inglewood’s One For All to support youth through social programs that emphasize the importance of personal growth and community involvement.

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl will continue to work with the Boys and Girls Clubs of LA Harbor and LA Metro by helping to end food insecurity in those communities.

For more information about the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, visit www.LABowlGame.com and visit @LABowlGame on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.