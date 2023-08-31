SAN FRANCISCO—A suspect has been arrested after firing a gun at San Francisco police officers on August 27. The San Francisco Police Department reported at approximately 5:35 a.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Brannan Street regarding a person with a firearm.

Officers arrived to find a male who fled on foot when officers tried to stop him. He then fired a gun at the officers while fleeing. There were no reported injuries during the incident.

Multiple officers responded to the scene and established a perimeter around the region. The suspect was found hiding under a vehicle and was in possession of the weapon he fired.

Officers from the SFPD Tactical Team and Hostage/Crisis Negotiations Team arrived on scene and tried to get the suspect to surrender, but he refused. A coordinated effort with the SFPD Specialist Team, Tactical Team, and Hostage/Crisis Negotiations Team were able to get the suspect to surrender and he was arrested without further incident. Authorities seized a rifle and a handgun the suspect used during the incident.

Police took Joe Chierici, 39, into custody. He was transported to County Jail where he was booked for several charges including two counts of assault with a firearm upon a police officer (245(d)(2) PC), two counts of resisting an officer using force (69 PC), resisting arrest (148(a)(1) PC, burglary (459 2nd degree PC), and committing a felony while out on bail (12022.1 PC, Court # 23012177).

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.