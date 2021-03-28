SAN FRANCISCO — On Thursday, March 25 Judge Ethan Schulman ruled not to reopen San Francisco public schools. His decision came after the preliminary injunction with City Attorney Dennis Herrera to compel the San Francisco Unified School District to reopen public schools as allowed by public health officials. The court acknowledged that there can be no doubt as to the adverse effects of the past year on students, families, teachers, and school staff. However, the school district’s plan was ‘quite general, and did not include any specific milestones or deadlines.’

In response to the judge’s ruling Herrera said, “Obviously this was not the decision we hoped for, and we vehemently disagree with the court’s reasoning. It’s disheartening for us and for all of the San Francisco families who have suffered under a year of remote learning. Today’s decision was not a victory, but the court recognized the tremendous toll that being unable to return to school has taken on children.” In his final statement, he mentioned that the case is not over and they are evaluating all legal options moving forward.

On Thursday, February 11 Herrera filed a lawsuit on behalf of the district, school board, and San Francisco Health Department. The San Francisco Health Department created a plan to guide the transition of TK-12 schools in San Francisco to reopen. Within the plan, it is stated to be considered for reopening a specific school site or location must have offered all students in at least 1 grade the option to attend in-person, and begin in-person instruction to at least some of those students.

There were also safety measures that were requested such as designating a COVID-19 staff liaison to be the point of contact at each school for questions or concerns. This person would serve as a liaison to SFDPH and would also to offer options that reduced the exposure risk to staff who are in groups at higher risk for severe COVID-19 (i.e. telework or modified assignments).