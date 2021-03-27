SAN FRANCISCO — Friday, March 26 two women suffered serious head trauma injuries from a collision. Their car ran into the side rail of the Benicia Bridge on Interstate 680. Around 2:34 p.m. the women were found trapped in their vehicle by California Highway Patrol and Benicia Fire Fighters. They both were identified as women in their 50s and transported in ambulances to John Muir Health Trauma Center.

At 3 p.m. the Benicia Firefighters announced on their Facebook page to avoid the southbound side of the Benicia Bridge. It had been closed by the California Highway Patrol due to the accident. At 3:35 p.m. they reopened the bridge and traffic reported to be moving slowly. The cause of the crash is still under investigation according to authorities.