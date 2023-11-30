SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on November 29 that the Burglary/Organized Retail Task Force arrested a juvenile connected to a series of organized retail crime thefts. Officials have been investigating a large number of organized retail crimes (ORC) at stores located on the 800 block of Market St. Investigators determined that the crimes were being committed by a large group of juveniles and adult suspects who have impacted retailers in San Francisco.

ORC investigators reviewed dozens of retail-related incidents and identified a prolific ORC suspect, a 14-year-old female, for the thefts of over $30,000 in merchandise. A Crime Bulletin was disseminated to members to arrest the suspect for an outstanding arrest warrant out of Alameda County (no bail warrant, charges 300 () (1) W&I) and to detain her for retail thefts in San Francisco).

On November 24, at approximately 6:17 p.m. officers responded for a report of an organized retail theft from a store located on the 800 block of Market St.

The investigator developed probable cause to arrest the suspect for 15 organized retail crimes listed below. The suspect was transported to the San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center where she was booked for these crimes.

-April 11, 2023- 2 suspects, appr. loss $6,600, felony charges 490.4(a)(1) PC, 459 PC 2nd deg, 487(a) PC

-April 14, 2023- 3 suspects, appr. loss $ 3,900, felony charges 490.4(a)(1) PC, 459 PC 2nd deg, 487(a) PC

-September 16, 2023- 5 suspects, appr. loss $3,000, felony charges 490.4(a)(1) PC, 459 PC 2nd deg, 487(a) PC

-October 14, 2023- 3 suspects, appr. loss $ 2,000, felony charges 490.4(a)(1) PC, 459 PC 2nd deg, 487(a) PC

-October 29, 2023- 1 suspect, appr. loss $ 380, misd. charges 459.5 PC, 490.2(a) PC

-November 1, 2023- 3 suspects, appr. loss $140, misd. charges 490.4(a)(1) PC, 459.5 PC, 490.2(a) PC

-November 2, 2023- 2 suspects, appr. loss $ 1,250, felony charges 490.4(a)(1) PC, 459 PC 2nd deg, 487(a) PC

-November 2, 2023- 3 suspects, appr. loss $2,800, felony charges 490.4(a)(1) PC, 459 PC 2nd deg, 487(a) PC

-November 3, 2023- 3 suspects, appr. loss $1,700, felony charges 490.4(a)(1) PC, 459 PC 2nd deg, 487(a) PC

-November 4, 2023- 4 suspects, appr. loss $2,100, felony charges 490.4(a)(1) PC, 459 PC 2nd deg, 487(a) PC

-November 5, 2023- 4 suspects, appr. loss $1,800, felony charges 490.4(a)(1) PC, 459 PC 2nd deg, 487(a) PC

-November 6, 2023- 4 suspects, appr. loss $1,600, felony charges 490.4(a)(1) PC, 459 PC 2nd deg, 487(a) PC

-November 9, 2023- 2 suspects, appr. loss $ 1,700, felony charges 490.4(a)(1) PC, 459 PC 2nd deg, 487(a) PC

-November 13, 2023- 2 suspects, appr. loss $ 750, misd. charges 490.4(a)(1) PC, 459.5 PC, 490.2(a) PC

-November 24, 2023- 2 suspects, appr. loss $ 300, misd. charges 490.4(a)(1) PC, 459.5 PC, 490.2(a) PC

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details can call the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.