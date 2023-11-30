SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department reported on Wednesday, November 29 that they are currently investigating a shooting that left one person injured and another person dead. The SFPD reported on November 25, at approximately 4:20 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Golden Gate Avenue on a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found two males suffering from gunshot wounds, and both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

One of the subjects, a 40-year-old male, later died at the hospital from injuries sustained. The name of the victim has not yet been disclosed to the public. The other subject suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail is currently investigating the case. No arrest or details on a suspect has been released. Anyone with details about the shooting is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.