SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a juvenile connected to a string of robberies in the San Francisco region on March 16. The SFPD reported on March 15, at approximately 1:46 p.m., officers from Northern Police Station responded to the area of Divisadero and North Point Streets for a report of a robbery with a gun.

Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who stated that an unknown male approached her, brandished a firearm, and demanded her wallet. She gave the suspect her wallet, who later entered a waiting vehicle and fled. The vehicle was described as a light blue sedan.

At approximately 6:49 p.m. on March 15, officers from Central Police Station responded to the area of Leavenworth and Lombard Streets for a report of a robbery with a gun. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who told officers that two unknown males approached her and brandished firearms. Fearing for her life she handed the suspects her personal items. The suspects got into a waiting light blue sedan and fled.

At approximately 6:56 p.m., officers from Central Police Station responded to the area of Jones and Washington Streets for a report of a robbery with a gun. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who stated he was attacked and robbed at gunpoint by two males. The victim told authorities that an unknown male approached him from behind and put him in a headlock, while a second unknown male pointed a gun at him and demanded his camera. Fearing for his safety, the victim gave the suspects his camera, who fled in a light blue sedan.

Believing that the robberies might be connected, investigators from the SFPD Robbery Detail took over the investigation.

On March 16, at approximately 11:21 a.m., officers from the SFPD were on patrol in the area of 3rd Street and Palou Ave in the Bayview District when they observed a light blue sedan that matched the description of the suspect robbery vehicle. Officers approached the vehicle that immediately fled at a high rate of speed. Officers initiated a pursuit of the suspect vehicle, which led them through city streets and onto the freeway.

While on the freeway, the suspected vehicle collided with a victim’s vehicle and continued to flee. While exiting the freeway, the suspected vehicle was involved in a solo collision. The driver exited and fled on foot. Officers pursued the suspect on foot and took him into custody. In addition, officers located a female in the vehicle. Officers released the female at the scene. The driver of the victim vehicle was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect-driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile of San Francisco. Upon release from the hospital, the juvenile was booked at Juvenile Justice Center for three counts of Robbery (211 PC), False Imprisonment (236 PC), Kidnapping (207 PC), Felony Hit and Run (20001 CVC), three counts of being Armed with a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (12022(a)(1) PC), Conspiracy (182(a)(1) PC), Felony Evasion (2800.2(a) CVC), Threat towards an Executive Officer (69 PC), and Misdemeanor Hit and Run (20002(a) CVC).

The case is still under investigation by the SFPD. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Tip line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous. All incidents are being investigated under SFPD Incident Report Numbers: 220-172-617, 220-172-554, and 220-171-857.