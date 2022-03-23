SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested three individuals connected to several robberies throughout the region on March 10. The SFPD reported at approximately 6:40 p.m., officers from Southern Police Station responded to the 300 block of Howard Street regarding a robbery. Upon arrival, officers met the victim who said she was standing on the sidewalk when she was grabbed and thrown to the ground by an unknown male suspect. While on the ground, the victim had her purse violently ripped from her grip by the suspect. The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident.

While on scene, officers obtained a photo of the suspect’s vehicle, which also captured the vehicle’s license plate, from a community member. Officers broadcasted the license plate and vehicle description for other officers who were actively looking for the suspected vehicle.

Less than an hour later, officers from the Tenderloin Police Station were patrolling the unit block of Leavenworth Street when they observed a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description provided earlier by officers. Upon further investigation officers determined the vehicle was bearing the same license plate as the suspect vehicle from the robbery. Officers followed the suspect’s vehicle until backup arrived and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on the unit block of Golden Gate Ave. Four suspects were taken into custody without incident.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers located stolen property from the victim of the robbery on Howard Street. Officers returned the stolen property to the victim. The SFPD Robbery Detail is leading the investigation.

The suspects were identified a Sylvester York, 18, of Walnut Creek, Airius Crochett, 18, of Oakley, and a 16-year-old male juvenile of Rodeo. York was booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of robbery (211 PC), conspiracy (182 PC), and possession of stolen property (496(a) PC). Crochett was booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of robbery (211 PC), conspiracy (182 PC), possession of stolen property (496(a) PC), and possession of burglary tools (466 PC). The 16-year-old male juvenile was booked Juvenile Justice Center on charges of robbery (211 PC), conspiracy (182 PC), possession of stolen property (496(a) PC), and an individual under 18-years-old possessing marijuana more than 28.5 grams (11357(a)(1) H&S). The fourth individual, 18-year-old male, was released at the scene.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.