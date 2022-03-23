SAN FRANCISCO—Investigators from the San Francisco Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating Madyson James, who was reported missing from the 1900 block of Union Street.

Madyson was last seen on Sunday, March 20 at approximately 12:15 a.m. getting into her white 2015 Honda Fit. Madyson is described as a 29-year-old White female, standing 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Madyson does not frequent any particular areas.

Anyone who sees Madyson is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency and be prepared to provide her current location and clothing description.

Anyone with details regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD and note Police Incident #220-183-868.