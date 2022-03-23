SAN FRANCISCO—Several suspects have been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department for their role in a robbery that transpired on March 18. The SFPD indicated in a news release that at approximately 4:10 p.m., officers from Southern Station responded to the area of Terry A Francois Blvd. and Mission Bay Blvd. North for a report of a robbery.

Officers arrived on scene and met with the victim who was robbed by three unknown male suspects. The suspects exited a dark grey sedan and ran towards the victim, rummaged through the victim’s pockets and stole property from his person. The victim stated he was struck in the head with a firearm by one of the suspects before they fled the scene in the dark gray sedan. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury during the incident and was treated on scene.

At approximately 9:10 p.m., officers assigned to the Central Station plainclothes team were conducting an auto burglary abatement operation in the Fisherman’s Wharf/waterfront area when they spotted a dark grey sedan that matched the description of the robbery vehicle in the area of Columbus and Union Street. The officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the dark grey sedan failed to yield to the officers. The suspect vehicle continued to drive at a high rate of speed and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

After a brief pursuit, officers observed the vehicle stop on the 200 block of Pine Street and four occupants exited the car and fled on foot into a parking garage. Multiple officers responded to the area and detained all four occupants. During the course of the investigation, officers identified the suspects and developed probable cause to arrest them for the robbery as well as two auto burglaries that occurred that evening.

Officers on scene located three unregistered, un-serialized firearms also known as “ghost guns.” The three firearms included a rifle and two pistols. The pistols were equipped with extended magazines.

The suspects were identified as two 17-year-old male juveniles of East Palo Alto, Alex Clarks, 19, of Vallejo, and Gabriel DeSouza, 18, of Richmond.

The juveniles were booked at Juvenile Justice Center. One of the juveniles was booked for charges of felony robbery (211 PC), felony conspiracy (182(a)(2) PC), possession of stolen property (496(a) PC), and possession of an assault weapon (30605(a) PC). The second juvenile was booked for charges of felony robbery (211 PC), felony conspiracy (182(a)(2) PC), and possession of stolen property (496(a) PC),

DeSouza was booked at San Francisco County jail for felony robbery (211 PC), felony conspiracy (182(a)(2) PC), possession of stolen property (496(a) PC), carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle (25400(a)(1) PC), carrying a concealed firearm (25400(a)(2) PC), alter or removal of identification markers of a firearm (23900 PC), and carry a loaded firearm in public (25850(a) PC).

Clarks was booked at San Francisco County Jail of felony robbery (211 PC), felony conspiracy (182(a)(2) PC), possession of stolen property (496(a) PC), carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle (25400(a)(1) PC), carrying a concealed firearm (25400(a)(2) PC), carry a loaded firearm in public (25850(a) PC), and possession of an assault weapon (30605(a) PC).

A photo of the third firearm is not being released at this time. The case remains under investigation by the SFPD. Anyone with details regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Written By Casey Jacobs