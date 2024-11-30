UNITED STATES—In a groundbreaking study, researchers at Johns Hopkins University revealed a significant link between clear vision and academic success. The study, considered one of the largest clinical trials of its kind, found that students who received glasses through a school-based program demonstrated improved reading and math scores. These findings highlight a crucial aspect of learning: vision.

For millions of children who may be struggling with uncorrected vision issues, access to glasses could unlock their full academic potential. With eye health now directly associated with performance in the classroom, it’s more important than ever for parents to take an active role in maintaining their child’s visual health. To prevent vision-related issues from impacting your child’s learning, here are a few essential eye health tips for parents to consider.

Make eye exams a part of back-to-school routines

Annual eye exams are vital for identifying vision problems that may go undetected in routine school screenings. While screenings at school or pediatrician’s offices can identify potential issues, they are not a substitute for a comprehensive eye exam conducted by an optometrist. During these exams, a doctor of optometry can thoroughly assess, diagnose, and treat any visual disorders.

Fortunately, with the rise of telehealth and mobile clinics, comprehensive eye exams are more accessible than ever. Many optometrists now offer telehealth consultations and even mobile eye care services, making it easier for families to access professional eye care. Prioritizing these exams each school year ensures that children’s visual needs are addressed before they impact their academic experience.

Ensure that kids have appropriate glasses

For children who need glasses, selecting the right pair is essential. Poorly fitting or uncomfortable glasses can be a distraction and may discourage kids from wearing them regularly, which could undermine their vision correction. Look for eyeglasses that are durable, comfortable, and well-fitted to the child’s face. The frames should sit snugly within the eye socket and shouldn’t rest on the child’s cheeks. Reputable eyewear retailer LensCrafters carries a variety of child-friendly frames that are lightweight, scratch-resistant, and designed for kids’ active lifestyles. Frames can even be fitted with blue light filters, which protect children’s eyes from the strain caused by prolonged screen exposure.

Encourage spending time outdoors

Increasing outdoor time has been shown to protect against myopia development in children. A study published in JAMA Network Open reveals that spending at least 15 minutes outdoors in natural light, preferably in sunlight of at least 2,000 lux, can help reduce myopic progression. Being outside allows children to focus on distant objects, giving their eye muscles a chance to relax after spending time on screens or books. Eye health experts suggest that children aim for 60 to 80 minutes of outdoor time each day to maintain optimal eye health. Whether through sports, play, or family walks, encouraging outdoor activities can support vision development and reduce the risk of nearsightedness.

Limit screen time

Excessive screen time is not only linked to eye strain and fatigue but has also been associated with language delays in children. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), therefore, advises parents to limit screen time to two hours a day for children over six years old, not including screen use related to schoolwork. For older children who rely on digital devices for homework, it’s important to promote healthy screen habits. Ideally, screens should be positioned about 18 to 24 inches from the eyes to prevent strain, and children should be encouraged to take a break every 20 minutes by looking away for 20 seconds.