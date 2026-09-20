MALIBU—On September 16, Music Row announced that Gene Simmons, the legendary musician, co-founder of the 70s Rock and Roll band, Kiss will be honored with the International Entertainment Buyers Association (IEBA’s)Lifetime Achievement Award. Simmons will be presented with the award on October 6, at the IEBA Honors and Awards Ceremony at the Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee.



Simmons along with his bandmates; Paul Stanley, Peter Criss, and Ace Frehley were inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. According to their discography, the band sold over 100 million albums worldwide, many of which earned gold and platinum awards.



Simmons has contributed much to the state of California over his decades of fame and fortune. He was a co-founding member of the Rock and Brews restaurant chain that had locations in El Segundo and Redondo Beach.



Bandmembers Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley and manager Doc McGhee co-owned the Los Angeles KISS Football League.



Gene Simmons and Canadian actress and former Playboy Playmate, Shannon Tweed dated for 28 years before they married on October 1, 2011. They were married at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills. They had two children together, Nick and Sophie. The details of their family life was captured on their reality tv show, Simmons Family Jewels.



Gene Simmons and Shannon Tweed live in a $25 million mansion in Malibu. Simmons holds dual citizenship in both the U.S. and Israel.











