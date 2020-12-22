BEVERLY HILLS—On Saturday, December 19, Kylie Jenner, 23, was confronted by animal rights activists while shopping on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star and make-up mogul, was wearing a face mask, grey puffer jacket and jeans while leaving a luxurious retailer from the back door as she got inside a white Rolls Royce.

Before Jenner’s bodyguard who was also present could open the passenger door, animal rights activists with signs and megaphones began to shout.

The small group of anti-fur protesters can be heard yelling in a video posted on TMZ “Shame on you! You’re a monster! Shame on you for supporting the fur industry!”

Jenner did not respond to the protestors. In January 2020, Jenner posted a photo on her social media account wearing mink fur Louis Vuitton slippers, right after she publicly spoke on awareness of the impact done by the Australian wildfires and wildlife.

Jenner donated $1 million to the Australia wildfire relief efforts days after she began to receive backlash over the social media post. The businesswoman has not released a statement addressing the incident to the public.

