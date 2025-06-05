STUDIO CITY—On June 4, at approximately 3:10 p.m. the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Valley Traffic Division responded to a call for a car accident in the parking lot of Campbell Hall Episcopal School, 4533 Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Studio City.



According to reports on the LAFD website Alert page, “One vehicle gravely injured a teenaged minor pedestrian in the parking lot of a private school.” And LAFD reports that this information shared by non-LAFD sources.



LAFD paramedics transported to an area hospital along with his uninjured father. Paramedics were treating/evaluating a second teen while awaiting consent/parental guidance.



The Mayor’s Crisis Response Team was called to the scene to offer emotional support and recovery assistance to relatives and witnesses at the scene.



At 5:04 p.m. LAFD sent an update that the patient injury count was escalated from one patient to six. The aforementioned teen who was being treated at the scene was transported to an area hospital and he too, was listed in grave condition.



LAFD informs that the condition of the patients injured at the scene must now come from the hospital as they are all minors. As of 6:50 p.m., Captain Adam VanGerpen, who is serving as the LAFD Public Information Officer was enroute to the area to address the media. No planned press release has been planned at this time.



Campbell Hall Episcopal School is a private K-12 school.