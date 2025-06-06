SAN FRANCISCO—On June 4, the San Francisco Fire Department announced they battled an electrical fire at an unoccupied business.

The incident was reported at 5 p.m. on the 500 block of Divisadero Street. Firefighters responded to a reported smoke and fire in a business with residential units above.

Officials arrived on the scene quickly, and we were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread. There were no reports of any injuries / displacements associated with the blaze and the fire was contained.