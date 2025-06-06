SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, June 5, 2025, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office disclosed that Neil Peck, 51, was charged in connection to burglary and attempted grand theft incident at a retail store on the 700-block of Mission Street from October 7, 2024, to May 22, 2025.

He was arraigned on June 4, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is charged with 14 counts of shoplifting with priors (PC 666.1(a)(1)/459.5(a)), one count of second-degree commercial burglary (PC 459), one count of grand theft of personal property (PC 487(a)), and one count of commercial shoplifting (PC 459.5(a)).

According to court documents, the defendant was arrested on May 23, 2025. He allegedly stole over $1,400 in merchandise including toothpaste, razors, over the counter medication, hair appliances, women’s pants, and gum from the Target located on the 700 block of Mission Street.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, a patrol officer discovered that Peck was a suspect in dozens of other thefts from the same store and notified investigators with the SFPD Defend Against Retail Theft (DART) Organized Retail Crime (ORC) Task Force.

SFPD DART investigators began investigating Peck for the prior theft incidents and were able to quickly determine that he was the suspect in 16 additional incidents from October 7, 2024, to May 22, 2025. The total loss for all of the incidents including the May 23, 2025, incident was close to $8,000.

Prosecutors had the defendant detained pending trial because of the flight risk he poses. The court detained Peck without prejudice and he remains in custody at this time.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details can contact the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.