SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, June 5, the Mayor of San Francisco announced that the San Francisco Police Department’s Real-Time Investigation Center (RTIC) will move to a new headquarters in downtown San Francisco as a result of a $9.4 million donation.

According to a news release from the Mayor’s Office, the new space, donated in-kind by Ripple, will allow the SFPD to expand the RTIC technology hub with modern crime-fighting tools and includes funding for equipment upgrades made possible by donations from San Francisco Police Community Foundation and Crankstart to continue driving down crime.

Crime has been reported down nearly 30 percent during Mayor Daniel Lurie’s tenure,

the improved RTIC equipment and space will build on the mayor’s work to make San Francisco safer and cleaner.

“San Francisco should be the shining example of how to leverage state-of-the-art, coordinated public safety technology and with the right pragmatic safeguards in place,” said Chris Larsen, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Ripple, Inc. “We are proud to help usher in a new era of accountability with the launch of an enhanced Real-Time Investigation Center for SFPD and law enforcement partners that matches San Francisco’s reputation as the innovation capital of the world.”

“The San Francisco Police Community Foundation works to support police officers, strengthen connectivity with the people they serve, and provide innovative public safety tools to support the SFPD,” said Derick Brown, Board President of the San Francisco Police Community Foundation. “The technology deployed at SFPD’s new Real-Time Investigation Center will help officers get their critical work done, and we’re thrilled to support them with this investment.”

In 2024, officers in the RTIC assisted with over 500 arrests and helped prevent numerous police pursuits by following suspects at a distance and making strategic arrests that reduce risks to the public. In the one-year period since the RTIC’s launch, auto theft decreased by 41 percent in San Francisco, while arrests for auto theft cases increased by 46 percent. In the last week, officers in the RTIC have assisted in 32 arrests.

“This is the beginning of a new era of policing in San Francisco,” said SFPD Chief Bill Scott. “Our hard-working officers can continue to drive crime down by identifying and arresting offenders as quickly as possible. I want to thank Mayor Daniel Lurie for his vision to support this effort. I also want to thank Chris Larsen and the Police Community Foundation for this generous donation.”

“This new Real-Time Investigation Center reflects the future of smart, accountable, and results-driven policing,” said District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey. “Harnessing technology is essential to making our department more effective—especially as we work to address chronic understaffing and reduce property crime across the city.”

Voters in March 2024 passed Proposition E, allowing the SFPD to expand its use of technology to enhance public safety, combat crime, and be more efficient amid ongoing staffing shortages. The SFPD launched the RTIC in March 2024 at its current location at the Hall of Justice.

The current location has technology including drones, Flock Automated License Plate Readers (ALPR), public safety cameras, and other tools simultaneously to assist officers in the field. The technologies allowed officers to rapidly respond to crimes and make arrests in real time. They operated with outdated wiring and other infrastructure challenges that will be improved with the new location and updated equipment.

The new space and technology is funded by the Police Community Foundation. The SFPD will advance its use of modern policing tools with additional resources and state-of-the-art facilities.