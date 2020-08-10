SAN FRANCISCO—City officials are allowing libraries to offer curbside pickup beginning in mid-August, because of COVID-19 health emergency. The “SFPL To Go” program starts on Monday, August 10.

San Francisco Public Library is allowing people to bring home books and other items they need. They can pick them up curbside, using social distancing and using facemasks while picking up their material. This program will begin later on this month, city officials said on August 1.

If library customers need any books, DVDs, audiobooks, or other library items with “SFPL To Go,” using their library account, they can go to sfpl.org to check out or place a hold on the item.

The San Francisco Public Library will begin this process in phases, with the first sites opening at the Main Library on Monday. As well, the Excelsior Branch will start on August 11.

Mission Bay, Eureka Valley, Merced, and Marina branches will allow curbside pickup in the coming weeks. Continue checking the library website for further openings.

The local library sites all closed in March do to the COVID-19 health emergency. Some of the employees of the library were deployed as disaster services workers. Resident can email info@sfpl.org or call (415) 557-4400 for other requests or information.