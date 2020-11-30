SAN FRANCISCO—Rapper Lil Yase, 26, was killed after a shooting in the East Bay area of San Francisco on Saturday, November 28.

Yase’s real name is Alexander Mark Antonyyo Jr. The Dublin Police Department issued a press release that stated around 1 a.m., they responded to Valley Care Medical Center in Pleasanton for a report of a man who had “just arrived suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.”

Authorities indicated police were told that the shooting could have occurred near the East Dublin BART Station. Once authorities arrived, they noted in a press release they searched the area and found the scene of the shooting “on the 5100 block of Iron Horse Parkway.”

Captain Nate Schmidt of the Dublin Police said the police were not able to locate the suspect and are continuing to “process evidence and follow leads in the homicide.”

According to the Dublin Police, the Alameda County Sherriff’s Office Crime Lab is currently assisting them to collect evidence and investigate the homicide.

Highway 240 Productions, the label Lil Yates worked for, issued a statement on Instagram about the rapper’s death that read:

“We appreciate all the love and support. Yase loved his fans, he worked every day for y’all. We have hundreds of songs coming for you. Please repost and share let the world know who the “Top Dog” is @yasemoney600 @yasemoney600.”

The last time Yase posted on his Instagram was on Friday, November 27, telling his viewers what he was doing for his Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Fans and fellow artists have been posting their tributes to him in the comment section.

Yase’ initial hit was “Get It In” in 2015. He went on to collaborate with other rap artists like Yalla, Cash Kid, Stunna June, and many others.