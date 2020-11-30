CALIFORNIA—On Saturday, November 28, the Oakland Police Department noted two separate shootings, one resulted in a female being killed at the scene of the crime and one adult male being critically injured.

The Oakland Police Department indicated that a 25-year-old San Francisco woman was found dead of a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle on the 8700 block of Hillside Street at 11:50 p.m. According to the East Bay Times, she may have been there because she was attending a local party.

Authorities indicated they do not have a suspect or a motive for her death. Her identity is been withheld until the police can notify her family.

The second shooting occurred about a mile away and happened only minutes earlier, according to the police. KPIX reported that around 11:42 p.m., on the 9800 block of MacArthur Boulevard, a 30-year-old man was shot with a gun and critically wounded. Police have not released any more information regarding this shooting.

The Oakland Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shootings crimes contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.