SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, May 30, local cannabis dispensary California Street Cannabis was looted and robbed. Owner Drakari Donaldson gave an estimate that at least $10,000 worth of various cannabis products were stolen.

The business set up a GoFundMe page in order to help alleviate some of the damage that was done. A statement on their GoFundMe page reads: “On Saturday, May 30th, our beloved California Street Cannabis Dispensary was senselessly looted. As friends and family we are all devastated and heartbroken by the events that took place.”

The business also posted about the destruction on their Instagram page on May 31, stating in the caption that: “Last night our store was vandalized and stolen from. That really hurt.”

California Street Cannabis still remains open for business and thanked those that continue to support and help their business.

California Street Cannabis is not the only cannabis dispensary that has reported damage. Other dispensaries across California and even across the country have also reported looting incidents. Various other cannabis locations in San Francisco have also reported vandalism and looting, as well as dispensaries in Los Angeles, Boston and Chicago.