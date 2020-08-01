SAN FRANCISCO — On Thursday August 6, 2020, Magic Theatre San Francisco (MTSF) will host a virtual gala starting at 6 p.m. General admission is free.

The event will have raffles, performances, and celebrate two 2020 Sam Shepard Legacy Award winners:

Kary Shulman , who was Director of Grants for the Arts for 38 years. She is nicknamed, “San Francisco’s godmother of the arts” for her dedication to funding artists, reported SF Gate.

, who was Director of Grants for the Arts for 38 years. She is nicknamed, “San Francisco’s godmother of the arts” for her dedication to funding artists, reported SF Gate. Loretta Greco, has been the Artistic Director of Magic Theatre for 12 year. Greco will be stepping down at the end of the 2019-2020 season. Since she assumed leadership in 2008, MTSF has produced twenty-five world premiers.

Guest appearances include Ed Harris and Amy Madigan, Mfonsio Udofia, Taylor Mac – winner of the MacArthur Genius Award, and Lloyd Suh – winner of the 2019 Herb Alpert Award.

20% of the funds raised will go to the Lorraine Hansberry Theatre (LHT), a not-for-profit organization located in the African American Art & Culture Complex in the Fillmore district. MTSF describes that “LHT’s incredible legacy and dedication to Black artists is crucial to the arts, especially in the city of San Francisco.”

Magic Theatre was founded by John Lion in 1967 and has maintained continuous operation for 53 years. The organization is “dedicated to the cultivation of bold new plays, playwrights, and audiences – and to producing explosive, entertaining, and ideologically robust plays that ask substantive questions about, and reflect the ruck diversity of the world in which we live.”

You can join the first Virtual Gala here.