PORTLAND, OR—On Saturday, July 25, Blake David Hampe, 43, stabbed Andrew Duncomb, a 25-year-old conservative videographer and reporter, during Portland protests around 2:30 a.m. He left his home in Wawona, California on July 24 to capture video of the nightly protests outside the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse and county Justice Center.

Duncomb and his friends noticed a group following them a little before 2:30 a.m. Saturday. He asked a man with the group, “Hey buddy, why are you following us?” as he walks up behind him and places his arm around the man’s shoulder as depicted in video. The man proceeds to stab Duncomb near Southwest Salmon Street and Fourth Avenue. The knife enters between his ribcage and hip, missing his spinal cord by inches. Hampe fled, but a crowd soon encircled him before authorities came and arrested him. Medics transported Duncomb to OHSU Hospital where he was released on Sunday, July 26.

Some may recognize Duncomb from a 2018 episode of Vice TV’s ‘Hate Thy Neighbor’ where he uses the moniker “Black Rebel” and talks about his support of the confederate flag. He uses social media as a platform to post videos of political events he films and express his conservative views. Duncomb appeared on the Tucker Carlson Tonight show on July 30 and said that “the targeting definitely has to do with me being a Black Trump supporter.” He also suspects the political group Antifa to have had a hand in his attack.

This is the last message I received from the antifa. If you show up to film in Portland just make sure you do not film faces or there will be chaos. This the first threat I received after the stabbing. 24hrs before this they asked if I needed any money or protection ironically. pic.twitter.com/6ufvTphq0o — Black Rebel (Andrew Duncomb) (@SpaceForceUSA_) July 29, 2020

Hampe’s bail was set at $250,000 and he aces charges of second-degree felony assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He appeared in court on Friday, July 31, at the Multnomah County Courthouse at 9:00 a.m. He was previously sentenced to 41 months in prison and 10 years of supervised release in 2008 for child pornography charges, court records indicate.