SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is in need of the public’s help to solve a fatal stabbing that occurred on Main Street on Tuesday, April 4. The SFPD reported at approximately 2:35 a.m., officers from Southern Station responded to the 300 block of Main Street after receiving a report of a stabbing.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 43-year-old male suffering from apparent stab wounds. Officers provided aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later died. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public. No arrests have been made in the case and a description of the suspect(s) has not been disclosed.

The SFPD Homicide Detail are actively investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.