SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are asking for the public’s help in solving a murder that transpired in the Golden Gate region. The SFPD reported on April 1, at approximately 1:04 p.m., officers from Tenderloin Station responded to the 200 block of Golden Gate Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and located a 52-year-old male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers provided aid and summoned medics to the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they later died. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

This incident is being investigated by the SFPD Homicide Detail. No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.