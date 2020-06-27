SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, June 22, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC) announced that a major sewer main in the city’s Financial District will be replaced.

The sewer main will be replaced as a result of the Force Main Rehabilitation at Embarcadero and Jackson Improvements project of the SFPUC’s Sewer System Improvement Program (SSIP). The SSIP is “a 20-year citywide investment to upgrade our aging sewer system and provide a more reliable, sustainable, and seismically safe system now and for future generations.” The project is anticipated to continue through the winter of 2021.

A pipeline that transports sewage from northern San Francisco to the Southeast Treatment Plant in the Bayview region will be replaced. The North Shore Force Main (NSFM) serves over 350,000 people.

According to the SFPUC, the NSFM required repairs in both 2008 and 2012. “Due to the fact that the NSFM is almost always in service, there was a portion of the NSFM that could not be fixed during the emergency repairs until a redundant pipe is available,” said the SFPUC.

The replacement of the sewer main will not impact sewer service in the Financial District.