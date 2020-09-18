SAN FRANCISCO— The San Francisco Police Department announced September 11 that a man who was in custody for the attack of an elderly male with a metal pipe on August 7 in the Tenderloin area has been charged with murder since the victim died from his injuries.

At about 9:13 a.m. on August 7, SFPD officers from Tenderloin Station responded to an “aggravated assault” in the the 400 block of Eddy Street. They found a 75-year-old San Francisco resident unconscious with apparent trauma and bleeding from his head on the north sidewalk of the street.

San Francisco Fire Department paramedics treated the wounds of the victim who was later taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim had been staying in the hospital for almost a week and given medical efforts from the hospital staff members, but he passed away due to his injuries on August 15.

Peter Nobles, a 34-year-old man who lives in Oakland, was arrested by police officers from the Tenderloin Station on August 7th and has been in custody ever since. Officers in the area of McAllister and Hyde streets identified the suspect. He was charged with allegation of attempted murder, aggravated assault, elder abuse and other offenses, according to police.

On September 8th, the criminal complaint was amended, and he was charged with murder.

San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail is still conducting an investigation regarding this homicide case. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24- hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. People who offer information may remain anonymous.